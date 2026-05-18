Muscat --- Muscat Stock Exchange (MSX) "30" index closedtoday at 7,938.66 points, marking a decrease of 21 points, or 0.26%, comparedto the last trading session, which closed at 7,959.72 points.

Thetotal trading value reached RO 40,812,752, representing a drop of 21.1% fromthe previous trading session, which recorded RO 51,727,770.

Accordingto the report issued by Muscat Stock Exchange, market capitalization went downby 0.124% from the last trading day, reaching approximately RO 37.33 billion.

Non-Omani investors recorded purchases valued at RO 3,724,000, accounting for 9.13% oftotal trading activity, while non-Omani sales amounted to RO 6,104,000, or 14.96%.Net non-Omani investment decreased by RO 2,380,000, representing a 5.83%decline.

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