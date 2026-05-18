Muscat – Arabian Gulf Automobiles and Equipment (AGAE) has launched Deepal, Changan’s new energy vehicle brand, at a special event marking a major step in advanced electrified mobility solutions in the Sultanate. The launch introduced a line-up of Range Extended Electric Vehicles (REEVs) that combine electric driving experienced with extended range confidence, superior performance and intelligent technology.

The G318 further reinforces Deepal’s capability promise through drive modes designed for varied terrain and conditions, including mud, sand and water wading. The model also places strong emphasis on comfort, with features such as seat ventilation and driver-side massage helping make long journeys more relaxed and comfortable.

Commenting on the launch, a spokesperson from Arabian Gulf Automobiles and Equipment LLC (AGAE) said, “Deepal represents an important new chapter for Changan Group in Oman. These Range Extended Electric Vehicles give customers the efficiency of electric driving, the performance needed for confident journeys, the comfort and the technology to make every drive smarter and safer. With the S05, S07 and the all-wheel-drive G318, we are offering a practical and future-ready mobility solution that suits Oman’s roads, lifestyles and long-distance driving needs.”

Manufacturer Warranty:

Deepal Brand offers new vehicle warranty for 6-years or 250,000 kilometers and Golden Shield Battery warranty is upto 8-years or 250,000 kilometers respectively which is earlier.