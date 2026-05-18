Muscat- Under the theme “Digital Lifelines: Strengthening Resilience in a Connected World”, the Sultanate of Oman, represented by the Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology, marked World Telecommunication and Information Society Day on Sunday by highlighting the country’s growing digital resilience and preparedness to maintain vital services during emergencies and crises.

The event underscored the increasing importance of digital infrastructure as a backbone of modern societies, with terrestrial networks, submarine cables, satellite systems and data centres playing a central role in ensuring continuity of essential services amid the rapid expansion of digital connectivity across sectors.

Dr Saud bin Hamoud al Shaili, Director General of Policies and Governance and Head of the National Space Programme at the ministry, said Oman demonstrated strong digital resilience during Cyclone Shaheen, when the national emergency management system showcased effective coordination between government institutions, the Telecommunications Regulatory Authority and licensed telecom operators.

He said the coordinated response helped maintain communication services and restore affected networks in record time, ensuring uninterrupted connectivity during the crisis.

Shaili noted that the telecommunications and information technology sector played a vital role in supporting relief and emergency operations by strengthening network preparedness, enabling real-time coordination among authorities and delivering alerts and updates to citizens and residents in affected areas.

He added that achieving digital resilience requires sustained investment in flexible and rapidly recoverable infrastructure, alongside close cooperation among national institutions. The ministry, he said, continues to work with partners to strengthen the resilience of the ICT sector and develop policies and strategies capable of addressing future challenges, including climate-related risks and emergencies.

Shaili also reaffirmed Oman’s commitment to supporting international efforts led by the International Telecommunication Union to build a more inclusive and resilient digital world, ensuring communication services remain accessible to all, particularly during times of crisis.

Meanwhile, Omar bin Abdullah al Qutbi, Vice President of the Telecommunications Regulatory Authority and representative of the telecommunications sub-sector within the national emergency management system, said the telecom sector has become a critical pillar in crisis management due to the growing dependence on communications and digital services across essential sectors.

Qutbi said Oman has achieved advanced levels of national readiness through modern infrastructure, updated regulations and integrated business continuity plans designed to minimise disruptions during emergencies.

He added that the sector has further strengthened its regulatory and operational frameworks by introducing specialised emergency management regulations, requiring licensed operators to regularly update contingency plans and conducting field exercises to enhance preparedness.

The sector also relies on flexible technical systems, including backup routes and geographically distributed facilities, while implementing emergency solutions such as local roaming, traffic rerouting and mobile warning broadcasts to ensure alerts reach the public efficiently.

Oman’s telecommunications and ICT sector has also continued to post strong economic growth. Sector revenues during 2023–2024 reached RO918mn, while investments exceeded RO250mn, reflecting rising demand and continued market expansion. Omanisation levels stood at 94%, underlining the sector’s contribution to strengthening national capabilities.

The country also recorded significant growth in mobile and broadband services. Mobile subscriptions exceeded 6.5mn by the end of 2025, while the number of 5G stations rose to 6,671 during the first half of 2025, marking growth of around 23 per cent compared to the same period last year.

The expansion reflects the accelerating pace of Oman’s digital transformation and the country’s efforts to build an advanced digital economy in line with the goals of Oman Vision 2040