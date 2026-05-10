The European Union (EU) is supporting a 12.3-million-euro ($14.52 million) senior loan to Aqaba Digital Hub (ADH), located in Aqaba, Jordan to finance the expansion of its data centre capacity.

The loan, backed by a first-loss guarantee from European Fund for Sustainable Development Plus (EFSD+), is provided by European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD).

EBRD had previously stated that the financing will support the expansion of ADH’s existing data centre infrastructure through capital expenditure investments and settlement of short-term liabilities upon maturity.

ADH owns and operates the largest hyperscaler grade carrier-neutral, Tier III data centre in Jordan. It offers fibre broadband connectivity services including bulk internet to telecom operators, fibre-to-the-home/business (FTTx), and the hosting and construction of subsea cables as well as various cloud and cybersecurity services to Jordanian and regional enterprises.

EBRD said the loan will finance data centre fitout capex and enable ADH to expand data centre capacity adjacent to subsea cable landing points, contributing to regional connectivity in line with the EU Global Gateway initiative.

The total project cost is estimated at approximately $28.3 million, according to EBRD.

The financing agreement formed part of a broader €135 million package signed between Jordan and the EU under the EU-Jordan Strategic and Comprehensive Partnership (SCP). The agreements were signed last week by Zeina Toukan, Jordan’s Minister of Planning and International Cooperation, and Dubravka Šuica, the European Commissioner for the Mediterranean.

(Writing by Majda Muhsen; Editing by Anoop Menon) (anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.