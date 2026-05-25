AMMAN — The ports of Aqaba recorded a 35 per cent increase in maritime and commercial handling during the first five months of 2026, driven by a rise in the number of ships and inbound and outbound cargo.

This growth follows a Cabinet decision to provide an economic motivation package aimed at strengthening supply chains, boosting maritime transport and intensifying coordination among relevant authorities to ensure the continuity of supply operations across Aqaba's port system.

The measures were closely monitored by the Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority (ASEZA), further solidifying Aqaba's role as a pivotal regional logistics hub.

Director General of the Aqaba Company for Ports Operations and Management (ACPOM), Mahmoud Khalifat, stated that indicators recorded until May 20, 2026, cited that total handling volume rose to around 4.85 million tonnes, compared with 3.58 million tonnes during the same period in 2025, an increase exceeding 1.26 million tonnes, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Khalifat added that the oil and gas port achieved a "notable" growth of 42 per cent, with handling volume increasing from 1.41 million tonnes to over 2 million tonnes. Meanwhile, handling at the main port grew by 34 per cent, reaching 2.23 million tonnes.

With regard to dry bulk handling, Khalifat indicated that it recorded a 42 per cent increase, driven by higher handling volumes of several key commodities, most notably bulk barley, which rose by 99 per cent, and bulk corn, which increased by 37 per cent, in addition to the handling of bulk sugar for the first time, totalling 234,000 tonnes.

Petroleum products also saw "significant" growth, with gasoline handling up by 59 per cent, diesel by 38 per cent, and kerosene by 160 per cent.

Regarding maritime traffic, the total number of ships that completed operations rose to 683, compared with 661 during the same period in 2025, with seven additional vessels arriving in the past few hours.

The passenger terminal recorded a 21 per cent growth in handling volume, a 29 per cent increase in passenger numbers, and a 71 per cent rise in vehicles and machinery.

Khleifat emphasised that these results reflect a national success achieved through the continuous efforts of Jordanian personnel and effective institutional integration among Jordan Customs, security agencies, the Ministry of Transport, customs clearers and logistics partners.

He also noted that this cooperation has significantly boosted investor confidence and attracted increased trade, particularly from Iraqi merchants, Petra reported.

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