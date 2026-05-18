Muscat – A new integrated logistics corridor linking Oman and the Emirate of Sharjah has been launched to streamline cargo movement and reinforce bilateral trade.

Announced by the Sharjah Ports, Customs and Free Zones Authority, the corridor connects Oman and Sharjah through the Khatmat Malaha and Al Madam border crossings. The route is designed to provide faster and more direct movement of goods between Omani ports and Sharjah.

Authorities said the initiative integrates sea and land transport networks and enables direct customs clearance at border crossings, removing additional transit stages and reducing delays.

The corridor is expected to shorten cargo transit time and lower operational costs for importers, exporters and re-export businesses. It also aims to diversify trade routes and enhance supply chain resilience amid rising regional trade flows.

According to the authority, the project offers integrated sea-land connectivity, faster cross-border cargo handling and flexible logistics options to support smoother operations between the two sides.

Officials said the corridor will reduce transportation and processing costs while improving efficiency across supply chains. The initiative is also set to support manufacturers, free zones and businesses seeking improved access to regional markets.

Trade analysts said the move reflects closer economic integration between Oman and the UAE, particularly in logistics and cross-border commerce, sectors central to non-oil growth strategies in both countries.