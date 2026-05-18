Muscat – Suhar Industrial City, affiliated with the Public Establishment for Industrial Estates (Madayn), has signed an investment agreement with Jindal Steel Moon to establish an integrated iron and steel plant with an estimated investment of RO150mn.

The project will be developed in Phase 7 of Suhar Industrial City on a site spanning 583,000sqm, further strengthening Oman’s position as a regional hub for heavy industries, according to a social media post by Suhar Industrial City.

The strategic project is expected to help meet local demand for iron and steel products, boost exports, and create employment opportunities for Omani nationals.

The agreement follows Jindal Steel’s successful acquisition of Moon Iron and Steel Company, reflecting the Jindal Group’s ambitious expansion plans and the growing confidence of international companies in Oman’s investment environment.