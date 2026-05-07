Adnoc Distribution has announced new strategic partnerships with Emirates Global Aluminium (EGA) and Borouge, collectively valued at over AED 60 million ($16 million), aimed at strengthening industrial performance and reinforcing the UAE’s manufacturing ecosystem.

The agreements were unveiled during Make it in the Emirates, highlighting Adnoc Distribution’s growing role in enabling high-performance, locally produced lubrication solutions for key industrial sectors.

Through these collaborations, Adnoc Distribution will supply EGA and Borouge with advanced lubricants from its broad portfolio of 520 products, designed to serve automotive, industrial, and specialty applications.

The partnerships underscore the company’s strong manufacturing base in the UAE, supported by a 96 per cent In-Country Value (ICV) score in lubricant manufacturing—one of the highest in the country.

This reflects its deep integration into the national industrial value chain and commitment to local economic development.

Adnoc Distribution’s lubricants, branded under Adnoc Voyager, are manufactured in the UAE and exported to 53 countries, reinforcing the company’s expanding global footprint.

The Voyager brand continues to strengthen its reputation for quality and innovation, becoming the first in the Middle East to achieve the latest API SQ / ILSAC GF-7 certification, a benchmark for advanced engine oil performance.

The agreement with EGA aligns with the UAE’s Operation 300bn industrial strategy by supporting efficient large-scale operations through locally blended, high-performance lubricants.

EGA, a major contributor to the UAE economy, already sources over 40 per cent of its procurement locally, and this partnership further enhances in-country value by improving operational efficiency and reliability.

The collaboration with Borouge focuses on advancing localised production of specialised materials such as pharma-grade white oil.

Initial production exceeding 40 metric tonnes has already been developed and tested, with plans to scale up to 100 metric tonnes.

The partnership also includes development of sustainable packaging solutions using high-density polyethylene (HDPE) and recycled materials, supporting circular economy goals and reducing environmental impact.

Together, these initiatives strengthen Adnoc Distribution’s lubricants business, enhance supply chain resilience, and support long-term industrial growth in the UAE.

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