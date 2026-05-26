Dubai is hosting the Dubai Esports & Games Festival (DEF) 2026 from May 22 to June 7, positioning gaming as fast-growing industry and a platform for developing real-world skills.

Organised by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), part of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), the festival features more than 300 gaming experiences across 10 zones.

A key highlight is the Education and Gaming Summit on June 4, which will bring together students, universities, and global industry leaders to explore academic and career pathways in the gaming sector.

Workshops will showcase skills in game development, content creation, and professional gaming, focusing on transferable abilities such as teamwork, communication, creativity, and strategic thinking.

The festival aligns with Dubai Economic Agenda D33 goals to advance technology and digital innovation. DEF will conclude with GameExpo from June 5 to 7 at Dubai World Trade Centre, combining gaming, esports, entertainment, retail, food.

Muna Al Falasi, Director of Esports and Games Strategy at Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), said: “The complexities of gaming today help develop a huge range of skills that can be applicable across multiple real-world scenarios and the DEF Education and Gaming Summit will put some of these in focus in the presence of more than 1,000 attendees. People will learn that when players are in action, they are developing everything from communication, teamwork, and problem-solving skills through to reaction time and hand-eye coordination.”

Al Falasi added: “Dubai Esports & Games Festival highlights this potential,with GameExpo offering a platform for people to engage, develop, and experience these skills in action. We encourage as many people to attend, especially the DEF Education and Gaming Summit.”

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