Muscat --- Muscat Stock Exchange (MSX) "30" index closedtoday at 7,775.42 points, marking an increase of 66.32 points, or 0.860%,compared to the last trading session, which closed at 7,709.11 points.

The total trading value reached RO 39,414,048, representing a drop of 32.2% fromthe previous trading session, which recorded RO 63,818,957.

Accordingto the report issued by Muscat Stock Exchange, market capitalization went up by0.431% from the last trading day, reaching approximately RO 37.12 billion.

Non-Omaniinvestors recorded purchases valued at RO 4,938,000, accounting for 12.53% oftotal trading activity, while non-Omani sales amounted to RO 8,213,000, or 20.84%.Net non-Omani investment increased by RO 3,275,000, representing a 8.31% rise.

---Ends/AG

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