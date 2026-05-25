Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Finance announced on Monday, May 25, 2026, that the State's general budget recorded a deficit of QR10.3 billion during the first quarter of 2026.

In a statement posted on its official account on the social media platform X, the Ministry said total revenues during the quarter amounted to approximately QR37.8 billion, marking a 23.5 percent decrease compared to the same quarter of 2025.

The statement added that oil revenues during the quarter totaled QR32.7 billion, while non-oil revenues amounted to QR 5.1 billion.

Total expenditures reached approximately QR48.1 billion, reflecting a 3.7 percent decrease compared to the corresponding quarter of 2025.

The Ministry of Finance indicated that expenditures during the same quarter were distributed as follows: QR17.9 billion for salaries and wages, QR19.1 billion for current expenditures, QR10.3 billion for major capital expenditures, and QR 0.659 billion for minor capital expenditures.

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