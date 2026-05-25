KUWAIT -- Kuwait's Ministry of Oil organized Sunday a virtual seminar on developments in liquefied natural gas (LNG) and hydrogen in cooperation with the Arab Energy Organization (AEO).



Director of Public Relations and Petroleum Media at the ministry Sheikha Tamadhur Khaled Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah said Kuwait is expanding the use of natural gas in electricity generation to improve energy efficiency and environmental performance.

She highlighted LNG import facilities in Al-Zour as a key component in supporting electricity and water plants and enhancing the flexibility and sustainability of the national energy system.



She added that the ministry continues efforts to strengthen specialized knowledge in the energy sector and keep pace with rapid global developments.



AEO gas industries expert Wael Abdulmouti said the first quarter of 2026 witnessed major shifts in global energy markets due to disruptions in LNG shipments through the Strait of Hormuz.

He said the United States maintained its position as the world's top LNG exporter, raising its market share to nearly 29 percent amid shipping disruptions.



Abdulmouti noted that around 19 percent of global LNG trade was affected by navigation disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz, while Arab LNG exports declined by more than 24 percent in the first quarter of 2026.

He added that spot LNG prices rose by more than 60 percent in March compared to February, reaching USD 18 per million British thermal units.



AEO expects global LNG supplies to reach around 435 million tons in 2026, reflecting growth of only one percent amid concerns over supply shortages and maritime security risks.

On hydrogen, Abdulmouti said around 65 countries have adopted national hydrogen strategies representing most of the global economy and carbon emissions.



Abdulmouti said a gap remains between announced plans and projects under construction, reflecting a shift toward economically viable projects backed by long-term demand.

He added that Arab countries are steadily investing in low-carbon hydrogen and ammonia projects, with 2027 expected to mark a major turning point for the sector in the region.



The seminar was attended by representatives from the Environment Public Authority, AEO, the Ministry of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy, Kuwait University's College of Engineering and Petroleum, and local media outlets. (end) aam.aai

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