Muscat – Five international companies have signed a Joint Development Agreement (JDA) to develop a next-generation green data centre in Oman, as the sultanate steps up efforts to expand sustainable digital infrastructure under Oman Vision 2040.

The agreement was signed during Oman Sustainability Week 2026 in Muscat last week, bringing together Italian firms RINA, Vitali and Forte Secur Group alongside Dream Group from Oman and Corpolgia from the UAE.

The signing ceremony was held under the patronage of the Embassy of Italy in Oman and attended by government officials, business leaders and representatives of the participating companies.

The proposed project aims to establish a data centre integrating energy-efficient systems, renewable energy solutions, cybersecurity and advanced digital technologies. Developers said the initiative would support Oman’s ambitions to position itself as a regional hub for artificial intelligence, digital services and the wider digital economy.

The initiative also reflects growing economic cooperation between Oman, Italy and the UAE, with a focus on sustainable infrastructure, technology and long-term investment partnerships.

The project was coordinated with support from the Italian Trade Agency office in Muscat in collaboration with the commercial office of the Italian Embassy.

Qais Al Bahri, CEO of Dream Group, said the agreement marked a step towards supporting Oman’s digital transformation plans.

“Through this partnership, we aim to contribute to the development of a future-ready technological infrastructure that combines innovation, security and environmental responsibility,” he said.

In a joint statement, RINA, Vitali and Forte Secur Group said the partnership combined Italian expertise with Oman’s development ambitions.

“By combining our respective capabilities in engineering, infrastructure, security and innovation, we are laying the foundation for a next-generation digital ecosystem capable of supporting the future needs of the region,” the companies said.

H E Pierluigi D’Elia, Ambassador of Italy to Oman, said the agreement reflected expanding cooperation between the two countries in technology, sustainability and infrastructure.

The deal comes amid stronger bilateral ties following the recent visit of Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni to Oman, during which both sides explored opportunities in energy, infrastructure, technology and sustainable investment.

Officials said the agreement would serve as a foundation for future operational and industrial partnerships aimed at developing a regional technology ecosystem centred in Oman.