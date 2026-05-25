Muscat – Jabal Asset Management (JAM), a leading Muscat-based emerging-markets asset manager and broker, announced its flagship Jabal Furas Fund achieved 40.6% returns in Q1 2026, ranking it as the best-performing fund among 40 Oman-domiciled funds for the period. This exceptional result underscores JAM’s research-driven investment process, deep market expertise, and the compelling structural opportunity in Omani equities.

Jabal Furas Fund strategy’s emphasis on Oman’s stable macro fundamentals, resilience to geopolitics, high oil prices, and enhanced investor participation. With its constituent track record, the fund has established itself as the proxy for the investors seeking exposure to Omani equities, especially ahead of the country’s potential inclusion in global emerging market indices.

Oman equities offer compelling opportunities for local and international investors, driven by structural macroeconomic growth, non-oil diversification, and strong fiscal discipline. A stable pegged currency, a robust pipeline of initial public offerings (IPO), and a rigorous regulatory framework reinforce investor confidence in allocating capital to this growing market. Reflecting these fundamentals, the fund has delivered total return of 75% from inception through the end of Mar 2026.

“The strong performance of our flagship fund validates our constructive outlook on Omani equities”, said Issa Mohammed Thabit Al Battashi, Managing Director of Jabal Asset Management. “Oman’s resilient economic growth expansion, increasingly supportive regulatory landscape and strong corporate earnings trajectory are collectively driving attractive long-term growth opportunities.”

Above Jabal Asset Management (JAM)

Jabal Asset Management (JAM) is a Muscat-based Emerging Markets specialist investment manager and broker licensed by the Financial Services Authority of Oman. JAM offers eight investment funds, discretionary mandates, and bespoke solutions across Oman, the GCC, China, India, and global emerging markets, spanning equities, fixed income, real estate, and private equity. JAM’s flagship digital platform J Invest Mobile App seamlessly integrates brokerage and asset management, enabling clients to open accounts, onboard digitally, and invest in global emerging markets with ease.