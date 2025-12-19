MUSCAT - Future Fund Oman announced record activity in 2025, approving 141 projects this year and lifting total commitments to $1.2 billion as the fund accelerates Oman's economic diversification agenda. Established by the Oman Investment Authority (OIA) with a capital commitment of $5.2 billion to be deployed over five years, the fund is now one of the region's fastest-expanding national investment vehicles, with all capital directed toward projects inside Oman and aligned with the priorities of Oman Vision 2040.

Investment activity has drawn growing private-sector participation from the United States, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, China, and India. To date, Future Fund Oman has mobilized approximately $2.1 billion in additional private and foreign capital, including eight large-scale projects developed alongside global investors, banks, funds, and family offices.

The fund said the rising leverage ratio reflects strengthening international confidence in Oman's industrial, manufacturing, and clean energy ambitions.

Job creation remains a key performance indicator. Projects approved since launch have generated more than 1,400 jobs, with thousands more in progress. Investments span five national priority clusters, energy transition, advanced materials, healthcare, logistics, and information and communications technology, reinforcing the fund's role in shaping the country's next phase of economic growth.

Flagship developments include a $1.6 billion solar-grade polysilicon manufacturing facility by United Solar, scheduled for completion in 2026. The project has already supported over 1,000 jobs and delivered more than $317 million in in-country value, while also attracting interest from international development finance institutions. Another major project is JA Solar's six-gigawatt solar cell manufacturing complex in the SOHAR Port and Freezone, a $442 million investment nearing key construction milestones. Once operational, the facility is expected to employ more than 500 people and expand Oman's foothold in regional clean energy supply chains.

Momentum also continues under the fund's SME and venture capital mandate. Since inception, 132 SME and VC projects have been approved, with $56.7 million committed and $37.4 million deployed through eight specialized vehicles covering pre-seed, seed, growth equity, and SME debt. Application volumes remain strong across both mandates, driven by sustained domestic and international interest in projects linked to industrial modernization, technology development, and clean energy.

Since launch, the fund has assessed 828 proposals and approved 141 projects valued at around $3.4 billion, spanning nine major strategic investments and 132 SME and venture capital initiatives. Its dual mandate guides capital toward both large national projects and smaller high-growth businesses, with a targeted 12 percent return and a 40 percent equity ceiling per investment.

