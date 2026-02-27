H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, concluded a working visit to Washington, after holding high-level bilateral meetings with senior US administration officials and members of the Senate.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah discussed with US officials the importance of maintaining regional stability, countering extremism, and strengthening UAE-US strategic partnership.

During talks with US Vice President JD Vance, Sheikh Abdullah reaffirmed the historical strategic relations between the two countries. He also explored avenues to further develop cooperation across various sectors, including the economy, artificial intelligence, advanced technology, energy security, and defence.

The two sides also reviewed regional and international developments, underscoring the importance of continuous coordination and consultation to bolster stability, peace and coexistence.

Sheikh Abdullah also held meetings with Secretary of State Marco Rubio; Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent; Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick; Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum; US President’s Senior Advisor for Arab and African Affairs Massad Boulos; Under Secretary of State for Economic Affairs Jacob Helberg; and US Special Envoy to Monitor and Combat Antisemitism Ambassador Rabbi Yehuda Kaploun.

The discussions highlighted significant progress regarding the UAE’s pledge last year to invest $1.4 trillion in the United States over 10 years, building upon more than $1 trillion already invested. The diversity of the economic partnership between the two friendly nations was also highlighted.

In 2025, bilateral trade reached $35.8 billion, with the UAE remaining the top destination for US exports in the Middle East and North Africa since 2009 and one of the few countries globally where the US maintains a consistent trade surplus.

Cooperation has expanded into high-tech sectors, following the United States' authorisation of exporting advanced AI semiconductors to the UAE and the implementation of cooperation frameworks such as the UAE/US Framework on Advanced Technology Cooperation and the PAX Silica initiative.

In addition, the visit included meetings with Senators Chris Van Hollen, Andy Kim, Jacky Rosen, Brian Schatz, and Mark Warner, reflecting broad bipartisan support for the UAE-US partnership.

Sheikh Abdullah also participated in the inaugural Board of Peace meeting convened by President Donald Trump, joining world leaders and policymakers to discuss regional stability. Sheikh Abdullah praised President Trump’s efforts to end the war in Gaza and his commitment to long-term stability in the region.

The UAE's top diplomat also announced a further US$1.2 billion for supporting Gaza through the Board of Peace, highlighting that the UAE has provided nearly $3 billion in assistance to the Palestinian people in Gaza since the outbreak of the war.

In addition to the official meetings, Sheikh Abdullah held discussions with leading experts and thought leaders in Washington to exchange views on regional developments and opportunities to deepen bilateral cooperation.

UAE Ambassador to the US Yousef Al Otaiba said, "After more than five decades of strategic partnership, UAE-US relations continue to be anchored in deep levels of trust and mutual understanding. The two countries are working closely to advance the responsible development of advanced technology and facilitate investments that support economic growth, contributing to the foundations of peace and sustainable stability in the Middle East.”

Sheikh Abdullah’s working visit to Washington underscored the depth of the strategic partnership between the UAE and the United States, founded on trust and shared interests. The UAE continues to work closely with the United States to promote peace, stability, shared prosperity and responsible innovation, including setting global standards for the safe development of nuclear energy and artificial intelligence.

The UAE delegation included Reem Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation; Saeed Mubarak Al Hajeri, Minister of State; and Yousef Al Otaiba, UAE Ambassador to the US.