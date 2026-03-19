RIYADH — The General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) said that more than 120 flights from regional carriers have been handled across Saudi airports between Feb. 28 and March 16, 2026.

Under the directives of the leadership, the authority has reaffirmed its continued efforts to facilitate air transport for neighboring countries’ carriers, ensuring the smooth operation of regional air traffic amid ongoing exceptional conditions.

GACA said it is working in full coordination with relevant authorities to receive and manage operational flights from regional airlines through Saudi airports, as part of an integrated system focused on efficiency, organization, and service quality.

The authority emphasized that Saudi airports continue to receive flights from neighboring countries on a regular basis with high operational readiness, reflecting strong coordination and reinforcing the Kingdom’s role as a key aviation hub in the Middle East.

The airlines benefiting from these facilitation measures include Qatar Airways, Kuwait Airways, Gulf Air, Jazeera Airways, and Iraqi Airways.

The initiative aims to ensure the continuity of air transport, facilitate passenger movement, and support the return of travelers to their destinations, in coordination with both national and international carriers operating commercial, private, and charter flights.

GACA confirmed that it will continue coordinating with relevant entities to maintain the smooth flow of air traffic and ensure uninterrupted services for passengers and airlines. It highlighted that Saudi Arabia’s civil aviation sector possesses advanced operational infrastructure and logistical capabilities capable of handling additional air traffic in line with the highest international safety and efficiency standards.

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