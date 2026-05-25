Muscat – Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has officially announced the resumption of issuing operating permits for various aerial activities, effective from May 25. This decision permits the operation of unmanned aerial vehicles (drones) for governmental, commercial, and recreational purposes, specifically within the designated green zones as identified on the Serb platform.

Furthermore, the authority has authorised the recommencement of paragliding, paramotor activities, and other aviation-related sporting events. This directive shall remain in force until further notice, and the authority has stated that the situation will be reviewed on a continuous basis to align with any future developments. In its statement, the Civil Aviation Authority emphasised the critical importance of adhering to the provisions of this decision to ensure that the highest standards of security and safety are maintained within the airspace of Oman.