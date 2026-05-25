Oman Airports has signed a partnership agreement with Singapore’s Changi Airport to enhance the commercial development of Muscat International Airport and elevate the passenger and in‑airport shopping experience.

This move comes in line with the targets of Oman Vision 2040.

The partnership reflects Oman Airports’ commitment to adopting global best practices and leveraging the leading international expertise of Changi Airports International (CAI), thereby reinforcing operational excellence, contributing to the diversification of revenue streams, and creating added value across the various components of the airport ecosystem.

The agreement is part of ongoing efforts to strengthen the competitiveness of Muscat International Airport and consolidate its position as a leading aviation gateway in the region.

The signing of this agreement underscores the shared commitment of both parties to advancing sustainable initiatives and exploring new opportunities that generate added value for the Sultanate of Oman and the broader region.

During the official signing ceremony held in Singapore, Nasser Al Sharji, CEO of Oman Airports, stated that he looks forward, through this collaboration with Changi Airport, to exchanging best practices and enhancing all stages of the passenger journey.

He noted that continuously improving the passenger experience is a fundamental pillar for achieving excellence and sustainable success in the airport sector.

For his part, Eugene Gan, CEO of Changi Airports International, affirmed that this partnership will contribute to achieving outstanding results for Muscat International Airport.

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