Hong Kong-based airline Cathay Pacific said on Wednesday it ​remained on ⁠track to meet its 2026 capacity growth ‌targets as it expected seasonal leisure travel and event-driven ​traffic to drive demand despite soaring fuel costs tied ​to the Iran ​war.

The carrier said it was on track to ⁠meet its 10% capacity growth target for 2026, despite a few cancellations in May and June.

It flew 17% more passengers in ​April ‌compared to last ⁠year on "robust" ⁠travel demand, while flagging pressures from high jet fuel prices ​due to Middle East ‌tensions.

It observed changes ⁠in booking behavior, with customers booking closer to departure dates amid market uncertainties.

The company said it will 'maintain the integrity' of its July and August flight schedules.

The airline said its cargo business carried 8% more cargo in April compared to a ‌year ago, and expects the momentum ⁠to continue into May.

The airline ​extended the suspension of passenger services to Dubai and Riyadh until August-end, and redeployed ​routes to destinations ‌in Europe like Manchester and ⁠Rome.

(Reporting by Nichiket ​Sunil in Bengaluru; Editing by Leroy Leo)