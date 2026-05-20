Arab Finance: Prices of basic commodities and vegetables in local markets varied on Wednesday, May 20th, according to data issued by the Information and Decision Support Center (IDSC).

The price of packaged rice climbed by 7% to EGP 37 per kilogram, while the price of packaged flour fell by 5.6% to EGP 24.2 per kilogram.

Sugar was priced at EGP 33.8 per kilogram, registering a 2.2% daily increase.

Meanwhile, the sunflower oil jumped by 4.2% to EGP 101.1 per kilogram.

As for vegetables, the price of tomatoes jumped to EGP 39.3 per kilogram, and the price of potatoes grew by 1.5% to EGP 14.2 per kilogram.