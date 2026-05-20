Arab Finance: The Information and Decision Support Center (IDSC) disclosed the prices of fertilizers and building materials in local markets on Wednesday, May 20th.

A ton of ammonium sulfate declined by 0.2% to EGP 19,530, whereas the price of ammonium nitrate rose by 0.2% to EGP 24,770 per ton. The price of a ton of urea amounted to EGP 25,390.

In the building materials sector, the price of a ton of grey cement rose by 0.9% to EGP 4,077.

The price of investment-grade steel also increased to EGP 38,110 per ton.

Meanwhile, the price of Ezz Steel fell by 1.1% to EGP 39,570 per ton.