Saudi Omani Investment Company (SOIC) has executed the kingdom’s first accelerated bookbuild in a $92.5 million deal, selling its stake in OQ Base Industries (OQBI), the sultanate’s only integrated methanol, ammonia, and LPG producer.

The transaction involved the placement of more than 127 million shares owned by SOIC, a wholly owned company of Saudi sovereign investor, the Public Investment Fund (PIF).

EFG Hermes advised SOIC as the sole global coordinator on the transaction, which was structured as a cross-border sale and the offering priced at an approximate 52% premium to the share price as of 31 December 2025.

The deal saw participation from local investors and global institutional investors across the US, Europe, and Asia.

(Writing by Bindu Rai, editing by Seban Scaria)

bindu.rai@lsge.com