Arab Finance: MM Group for Industry and International Trade (MTI) announced that its consolidated revenues increased by 24.13% year-on-year (YoY) to EGP 6.72 billion in the first quarter (Q1) of 2026, compared to EGP 5.42 billion in Q1 2025, as per an emailed earnings release.

Standalone revenues also increased by 20.21% YoY to EGP 4.20 billion in Q1 2026, up from EGP 3.50 billion in the same period last year.

Consolidated net profit increased by 4.97% YoY to EGP 318 million during the January-March period of 2026, compared to EGP 303 million in Q1 2025. On a standalone basis, net profit declined by 6.4% YoY to EGP 235 million, compared to EGP 251 million during the first three months of last year.

Consolidated gross profit increased by 5.85% YoY to EGP 582 million in Q1 2026, compared to EGP 550 million in Q1 2025. Meanwhile, standalone gross profit declined by 0.29% YoY to EGP 447 million, compared to EGP 448 million in the corresponding period last year.

Consolidated earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) increased by 1.74% YoY to EGP 379 million in Q1 2026, compared to EGP 373 million in Q1 2025. Standalone EBITDA declined by 4.66% YoY to EGP 301 million, compared to EGP 316 million in the prior-year period.

Meanwhile, the company's standalone revenues hit EGP 4.205 billion in Q1 2026, up from EGP 3.498 billion in Q1 2025.

Established in 1996, MTI is a joint stock company that is engaged in the distribution of consumer electronics, telecommunication, automotive, seamless pipes, and tractors via its partnerships with international brands, including Samsung, Vodafone, Huawei, Range Rover, Jaguar, Maserati, Bentley, Carrier and Bosch.