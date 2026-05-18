Arab Finance: Egypt-based packaged snack food company Edita Food Industries reported consolidated revenues of EGP 5.8 billion in the first quarter (Q1) of 2026, marking a 34.7% year-on-year (YoY) increase driven by strong volume growth, continued price-point migration, and sustained demand across its core product categories, as per an emailed financial release.

The company said the quarter reflected continued momentum across both its traditional and newer segments, alongside growing export activity and expansion across regional markets.

Gross profit increased 48.7% YoY to EGP 2 billion in Q1 2026, with gross profit margin improving to 34.9% from 31.6% in the same quarter of 2025.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) rose 51.8% YoY to EGP 1.1 billion, while EBITDA margin expanded to 18.3% from 16.2% a year earlier.

Net profit more than doubled during the quarter, rising 108.1% YoY to EGP 793.1 million, with net profit margin reaching 13.7%, compared to 8.9% in Q1 2025.

Operationally, Edita sustained the growth momentum established in late 2025, with total tons sold increasing 36.7% YoY to 42,000 tons during the quarter. Total packs sold rose 18.3% YoY to 1 billion packs.

At the segment level, the cakes category remained the company’s largest contributor, with revenues increasing 35.9% YoY to EGP 3.1 billion, supported by a 34.5% rise in tons sold alongside improved average pricing.

The croissants segment recorded stronger growth, with revenues climbing 67.7% YoY to EGP 1.6 billion, driven by a 73.1% increase in tons sold.

Edita’s newer categories also continued supporting portfolio diversification, with revenues from the rusks segment rising 56.6% YoY, while candy revenues increased 19.2% compared to the same period last year.

On the regional front, the company continued expanding its international operations. Net export sales reached EGP 549.7 million in Q1 2026, up 73.1% YoY, representing 9.5% of total revenues.

Meanwhile, Edita Morocco generated revenues of EGP 154.6 million during the quarter, marking a 21.3% YoY increase as the company continued strengthening its distribution capabilities and expanding its presence in the Moroccan market.