The total aviation fuel exports from the Sultanate of Oman increased by 7.6 percent in the first three months of 2026

A total of 5.448 million barrels of jet fuel were exported during this period, compared to 5.064 million in 2025.

At the same time, production of aviation fuel increased from 6.165 million barrels at the end of March 2025 to 6.684 million barrels during the same period this year.

The domestic sales of aviation fuel increased from 940,100 during the end of March 2025 to 1.127 million at the end of March 2026.

Meanwhile, the aviation fuel prices declined from $197.83 at the week ending April 26 to $162.89 at the week ending May 8.

Meanwhile, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) said there was no way carriers could absorb the extra costs in the long run.

The IATA Director General, Willie Walsh, said there was no need to panic over potential jet fuel shortages this summer, and believes that widespread cancellation of flights can be avoided, but rising fuel prices would inevitably push up ticket prices. But

Walsh warned that fuel shortages could continue into 2027.

Even if the Strait of Hormuz were to reopen tomorrow, the impact of disruption caused by the US-Israeli war on Iran could still be felt into next year, Walsh said.

2026 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

