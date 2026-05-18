MUSCAT: Asyad Shipping has officially launched its new Very Large Crude Carrier “Bidbid”, marking the first of four new giant oil tankers set to join the company’s expanding fleet.

The launch ceremony was held in the presence of Eng. Abdulrahman bin Salem al Hatmi, CEO of Asyad Group, alongside senior executives from Asyad Shipping, signaling the vessel’s entry into operational service as part of the company’s long-term expansion strategy in global energy transportation.

Built by South Korean shipbuilding giant Hanwha Ocean, the tanker is equipped with advanced emissions-cleaning systems and energy-efficiency technologies designed to reduce carbon emissions and enhance fuel performance, reflecting Asyad Shipping’s commitment to sustainability and international environmental standards.

The addition of “Bidbid” comes as Asyad Shipping continues to strengthen its fleet capabilities to meet the growing demands of international energy trade and reinforce its position as a key player in the global maritime transport sector.

Speaking at the launch, Eng. Abdulrahman al Hatmi said the delivery of the tanker represents another milestone in Asyad Group’s mission to shape the future of global maritime trade, while supporting Oman’s ambitions to become a strategic hub for energy and logistics.

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