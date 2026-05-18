Gulf Mercantile Exchange (GME), an international energy futures and commodities exchange in the Middle East, announced the highest weekly trading volume in the history of the exchange, with more than 69,052 contracts traded during the week of May 11, 2026, equivalent to 69 million barrels of Oman crude oil.

This marks the strongest trading week recorded on the exchange in two decades.

It underscores the growing importance of GME Oman Crude Oil Futures as a leading benchmark for Middle East crude pricing and risk management.

The record weekly activity comes amid heightened geopolitical developments, evolving trade flows, and increased volatility in global energy markets, highlighting market participants’ continued reliance on transparent, physically connected benchmarks during periods of uncertainty.

“This reflects the market’s growing confidence in GME Oman as a trusted benchmark and risk management tool for global energy participants,” said Raid Al-Salami, Managing Director, GME.

Al-Salami added: “In times of geopolitical uncertainty and rapidly changing market conditions, transparent and physically deliverable benchmarks become increasingly important. The strong participation and record trading activity seen this week demonstrate the continued relevance, resilience, and strategic importance of GME Oman within the global crude oil ecosystem.”

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