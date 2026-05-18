Atheel, KAFD Hotel, a Saudi luxury business hotel developed for the inner circle of Riyadh's business and cultural community, is set to open in King Abdullah Financial District in the last quarter of 2026.

Developed by King Abdullah Financial District Development and Management Company and operated by Adeera Hospitality, the hotel will be the first Saudi-managed property within KAFD.

Both entities are part of the Public Investment Fund ecosystem, reflecting Saudi Arabia’s strategy under Vision 2030 to strengthen domestic capabilities in the hospitality sector.

Located at the heart of Riyadh’s financial hub, Atheel sits within a prime mixed-use zone connected to the district’s skywalk network and adjacent to luxury retail and business centres.

The hotel also benefits from direct access to the KAFD Metro Station, offering seamless connectivity across Riyadh and to King Khalid International Airport.

Designed by Foster + Partners, the property features bold geometric architecture contrasted with organic interior forms. A central sculptural atrium spans the full height of the building, forming one of the tallest internal hotel spaces in Riyadh.

The design integrates sustainability features, including a heat-reflective external shell and energy-efficient systems, and targets LEED and Green Globe certifications.

Atheel will offer 214 rooms and suites, ranging from standard rooms to multi-bedroom suites and a Presidential Suite exceeding 230 square metres. Its culinary programme includes two signature restaurants: Lafāna, celebrating Saudi cuisine through a modern lens, and Riya Maison, a French brasserie blending Saudi and French influences.

Additional amenities include Cloud 14 rooftop lounge and pool with skyline views, a full-service spa and gym, and extensive event spaces for corporate and social gatherings.

Meeting rooms and a ballroom are named after Arabic concepts symbolising heritage, growth, and legacy, reinforcing the hotel’s cultural identity within Riyadh’s evolving urban landscape.

Stefan Leser, CEO of Adeera, stated: “Atheel represents an important milestone for Adeera and a defining addition to the Kingdom's hospitality landscape. The hotel has been created for the inner circle of Riyadh's business and cultural community, bringing together a bold design vision, a genuine respect for Saudi hospitality traditions, and a setting at the very heart of one of the world's most dynamic financial districts. We are proud to operate Atheel and to contribute to the next chapter of Saudi luxury hospitality.”

John Pagano, KAFD Managing Director, said: “We are delighted to welcome Atheel as the first Saudi-managed hotel within King Abdullah Financial District. Atheel reflects the character of KAFD and our unique integrated lifestyle proposition and will play an important role in serving the growing demand for high-quality, centrally located hotels in the Kingdom. With Saudi Arabia targeting 150 million visitors annually by 2030 and tourism projected to contribute over 10% of GDP, the addition of Atheel further cements our commitment to enabling Saudi Vision 2030 by developing world-class infrastructure within the destination.”

Copyright 2026 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

