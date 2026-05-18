Arab Finance: Nasr Company for Civil Works reported a 35.91% year-on-year (YoY) decline in net profit after tax to EGP 1.424 million in the first quarter (Q1) of 2026, according to the company’s financial indicators.

The company’s net profit stood at EGP 2.221 million in the January-March period of 2025.

Revenues fell by 48.48% YoY to EGP 43.297 million in the first three months of 2026, compared to EGP 84.042 million in the same period a year earlier.

Nasr for Civil Works is an Egypt-based public shareholding company operating in the construction sector. The company provides contracting and development services for infrastructure projects related to energy, utilities, housing, roads, and ports.