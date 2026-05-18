Africa Tech Summit London, the leading African tech conference in Europe, today announced 13 investor-ready ventures selected to showcase their solutions at the London Stock Exchange on May 29, 2026.

The landmark 10th edition brings together 350+ African and International ventures, investors, corporates, and regulators, including Shekel Mobility, London Stock Exchange, Goodwin, Tola, Verto, Loobv, HubSpot, and more.

The 13 ventures include:

Aktivate (Nigeria) is a Creator Operating System that helps African creators collaborate with brands, manage campaigns, sell digital products, and receive cross-border payments in one platform.

Bunce (Nigeria) is helping businesses turn customer data into personalised engagement that drives retention, revenue, and growth.

10mg Health (United Kingdom) is an embedded credit platform that enables clinics and pharmacies to buy medicines now and pay later, using AI underwriting to help lenders finance healthcare supply purchases instantly.

Mowoki (Togo) is building travel infrastructure across Africa, enabling seamless travel through curated experiences, cross-border mobility, and local networks.

Koolboks (France) is making solar-powered refrigeration accessible through flexible Pay-As-You-Go financing, helping small businesses reduce food spoilage and grow sustainably.

Orbit Electric (Nigeria) assembles IoT-enabled electric motorcycles in Lagos and provides PAYGO financing for last-mile delivery riders.

ProDevs (Nigeria) is helping companies find, assess, and hire top engineers faster, without the inefficiencies of traditional recruitment.

Reisty (Nigeria) is a guest management software that helps African restaurants improve customer experience and boost profitability.

Redbiller Technologies Inc. (Nigeria) is building a complete financial suite that neobanks, fintechs, and crypto exchanges can leverage to scale globally.

Scandium Systems (Nigeria) is a suite of AI-powered test automation and management tools that removes the quality assurance bottleneck by enabling teams to test as fast as they build.

UltraPay (Nigeria) is a multi-asset spending platform that lets users hold and spend crypto, stocks, and fiat globally via one card.

Workspace Global Ltd (Ghana) is a subscription platform that provides reliable, scalable, and high-quality creative production for growing businesses.

Zynta (Africa) is a B2B regulated stablecoin last-mile infrastructure for Africa that enables local and global businesses to make payments via compliant stablecoin rails.

Over the past decade, Africa Tech Summit London has showcased more than 100 high-growth African tech ventures to global investors and industry experts in Europe, creating opportunities for investment and collaborations across the ecosystem.

Marc Mugenwa, Business Development Manager, Africa Tech Summit, commented

“Ten years ago, Africa’s startup ecosystem was still finding its feet, with only a handful of investor-ready ventures getting global attention. The ecosystem is far more mature now, and the quality of ventures applying for the Investment Showcase continues to rise. For this edition, we received more than 200 applications to showcase, and we look forward to connecting the founders with investors and the wider ecosystem at London Stock Exchange for our 10th edition on May 29th.”

Register for final passes here

About Africa Tech Summit London

Africa Tech Summit London, the leading African tech conference in Europe, connects tech leaders from the African ecosystem and international players under one roof at the London Stock Exchange. Network and do business with tech corporates, investors, leading ventures, and industry stakeholders, driving business and investment forward.

Copyright © 2026 AfricaBusiness.com - All materials can be used freely, indicating the origin AfricaBusiness.com Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

