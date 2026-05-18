Stakeholders under the auspices of the Association of Energy Correspondents of Nigeria (NAEC) are pushing conversation on how to address barriers facing indigenous oil and power firms in Nigeria.

With special focus on empowering indigenous operators, the group is looking for a way of enhancing competition in the oil, gas, power, solid minerals, and renewable energy sectors.

To make this a reality, it has announced October 2026 date for its annual conference, themed: “Access to Assets: Empowering Players and Driving Growth”, in Lagos.

Speaking on the theme in a statement signed by Ugo Amadi, NAEC Chairman, and Dr. Adeola Yusuf, conference chairman, they said the forum is designed to stimulate conversations around shifting International Oil Companies’ (IOCs’) priorities, frontier exploration opportunities, and improved access to high-value oil and gas assets for indigenous operators.

“It is also expected to focus on regulatory reforms aimed at removing barriers confronting technically capable indigenous companies, while strengthening Nigeria’s competitiveness in the global energy market.,” the statement read.

NAEC noted that the annual forum has continued to serve as a major agenda-setting platform for the industry, attracting key stakeholders across the oil, gas, and power value chain.

It said the carefully selected theme reflects pressing national and global developments requiring urgent industry attention.

The forum explained that discussions would centre on how indigenous oil and gas companies can improve operational efficiency, scale production targets, unlock investments, and restore investor confidence in the sector.

According to him, the conference will feature three high-level panel sessions examining how both IOCs and indigenous operators can reposition the industry for sustainable growth and enhanced competitiveness.

On his part, Yusuf said the conference would place strong emphasis on building local capacity within Nigeria’s oil and gas ecosystem. He noted that indigenous companies are increasingly playing strategic roles alongside IOCs in strengthening energy systems, improving infrastructure, and supporting sustainable economic development across Nigeria and the African continent.

Yusuf added that the conference sessions covering oil, gas, and power would focus on setting new performance benchmarks and advancing practical solutions for industry growth.

The chairman noted that the event is expected to feature keynote addresses by Sen. Heineken Lokpobiri, Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Oil), Ekperikpe Ekpo, Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas), and Olu Verheijen, Special Adviser to the President on Oil & Gas, among other top industry leaders.

He further emphasised that it is projected to attract more than 300 delegates and over 20 speakers, including chief executive officers, ministers, regulators, financiers, and technology leaders from across the energy sector.

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