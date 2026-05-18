South African insurtech company Naked Insurance has launched what it believes is the world’s first native app in ChatGPT capable of delivering a final, binding car insurance quote directly within the AI platform.

The launch marks a significant step in the evolution of AI-powered financial services and positions Naked as one of the first South African companies to deploy a native ChatGPT app for consumers.

Unlike tools that provide only estimated pricing, Naked’s ChatGPT app connects directly to the same live underwriting and rating engine used on the company’s website and mobile app. This means customers receive a final insurance premium inside ChatGPT without needing to restart the quoting process elsewhere.

The company says the ChatGPT app is designed to complement, rather than replace, its existing digital platforms. Naked’s website and app remain the primary channels for customers to get quotes, purchase cover, manage policies and submit claims.

According to the company, the launch demonstrates its continued investment in digital innovation and reflects its view that AI assistants could become a major interface for financial services in the future.

Says Alex Thomson, co-founder of Naked Insurance: “Our app and website are still the best way to use Naked today. But we believe AI assistants will, in time, become one of the primary ways people interact with financial products and we want to be ready for that next industry shift. This signals our readiness to keep making our offering easier, more convenient and more personalised as technology evolves.”

AI assistants are expected to reshape how consumers compare, purchase and manage insurance products in the coming years. By interacting in natural language, these systems can remember preferences, organise information and potentially automate tasks such as comparing policies and tracking renewals.

Naked says future AI assistant capabilities could eventually help customers manage much of their insurance administration automatically. For example, an AI assistant could monitor policy renewals, compare competing offers, explain coverage differences and recommend switching options based on customer preferences.

“We are not waiting for AI interfaces to go mainstream,” says Thomson. “We are making sure our technology is ready when our customers are. Our ChatGPT app is an exploratory step into a world where AI assistants could help manage a lot of your car and insurance-related admin on your behalf, according to your needs and preferences.”

The Naked ChatGPT app currently supports car insurance for both comprehensive and third-party cover. Users can answer quote questions conversationally in natural language and customise elements such as excess amounts to see how changes affect premiums in real time.

Customers can access the app through ChatGPT by opening the app directory in Settings, searching for “Naked” and connecting their account before starting a conversation.

About Naked Insurance

Naked Insurance is a fully digital South African insurance platform offering cover for cars, homes, contents and standalone items.

The company uses automation and AI-driven systems to simplify insurance management and reduce paperwork. Customers can obtain a final quote in under 90 seconds and manage cover, pause policies or submit claims online.

Naked says its business model, known as the Naked Difference, removes the traditional conflict of interest in insurance by taking a fixed percentage of premiums and donating unused surplus funds to causes selected by customers.

Naked Financial Technology (Pty) Ltd is an authorised financial services provider (FSP 48822). Policies are underwritten by Hollard Specialist Insurance.

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