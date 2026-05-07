MUSCAT: Dhamani, Oman’s national health insurance platform, has become a key driver of digital transformation in the financial services sector, reshaping the health insurance ecosystem through a fully integrated model that enhances efficiency and improves service quality.

Since its launch in January 2025, the platform has delivered strong results, processing over 11.2 million digital transactions and over 3.3 million insurance claims. The platform has also processed payments exceeding RO 59 million, reflecting faster processes and a clear shift away from paper-based transactions.

Dhamani functions as a comprehensive national platform that connects all stakeholders within the health insurance ecosystem. It supports the delivery of high-quality healthcare services, reduces pricing inconsistencies and strengthens transparency across procedures. The platform also accelerates transaction processing and improves the overall beneficiary experience. In addition, it contributes to building a unified medical record for insured individuals, supporting more effective medical and insurance decision-making.

It has reinforced governance and regulatory oversight across the sector by reducing fraud and misuse while providing accurate data that enables regulators to monitor performance. It has also helped lower operational costs for insurance companies and healthcare providers and has encouraged innovation by enabling local technology firms to develop solutions that support the platform.

This digital change has contributed to positive growth across the health insurance sector. Total premiums reached approximately RO 119.7 million, while claims paid exceeded RO 95 million, shedding light on the sector’s growing role in financing healthcare services.

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