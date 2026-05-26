UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today received His Excellency Denis Manturov, First Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation, who is on a working visit to the UAE.

His Excellency conveyed to His Highness the greetings of Russian President His Excellency Vladimir Putin and his wishes for continued growth in UAE-Russia relations.

His Highness asked the First Deputy Prime Minister to convey his greetings to President Putin along with his wishes for continued progress and prosperity for Russia and its people.

His Highness and His Excellency Manturov discussed cooperation between the UAE and Russia across a range of sectors, particularly in the economic and development fields, and reviewed ways to further strengthen the strategic partnership between the two countries.

The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President; several ministers, and officials.