Pakistan and China signed 15 cooperation agreements across multiple sectors to strengthen bilateral relations, according to an official statement issued in Islamabad on Tuesday.

The agreements span economic cooperation, environment and climate change, agriculture and food security, trade, media, science and technology, counter-terrorism, and education.

The agreements were signed during Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s official visit to China, where he met Chinese Premier Li Qiang to discuss bilateral ties and regional developments.