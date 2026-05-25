Muscat – Oman, represented by the Maritime Security Centre in Muscat, has officially signed a renewed memorandum of understanding (MoU) with India concerning cooperation in maritime security. The agreement was formalised by Rear Admiral Saif bin Nasser Al Rahbi, Commander of the Royal Navy of Oman and Chairman of the Maritime Security Committee, on behalf of the Omani side. Representing the Republic of India was Godavarthi Venkata Srinivas, the Ambassador of India to the Sultanate of Oman.

This renewed memorandum aims to sustain collaborative efforts between the two friendly nations and facilitate the exchange of expertise in maritime security domains. Ultimately, the pact is designed to ensure the continued safety and security of maritime navigation within the region.

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