Suhar – North Batinah governorate is moving ahead with a series of waterfront, tourism and urban development projects aimed at strengthening its position as one of Oman’s leading economic and lifestyle destinations.

The projects, backed by public-private partnerships and aligned with Oman Vision 2040, focus on revitalising historic centres, upgrading public spaces and creating investment opportunities across the governorate’s six wilayats.

According to the National Centre for Statistics and Information, North Batinah’s population reached 940,464 by March 2026, making it Oman’s second most populous governorate after Muscat and accounting for 17.5% of the sultanate’s population.

The governorate comprises Suhar, Shinas, Liwa, Saham, Khabourah and Suwaiq, and continues to expand its role as a key logistics and economic centre.

Mohammed bin Sulaiman Al Kindi, Governor of North Batinah, said the governorate is implementing its 2026-2030 strategic development plan focused on sustainable growth, urban expansion and improved public services.

One of the main projects is the Shinas Waterfront development, which aims to redevelop the wilayat’s historic centre through a modern seaside promenade. Authorities expect the project to support tourism and attract investment in hospitality, retail and entertainment.

In Liwa, work on the entrance development project has reached 50% completion. The RO2.1mn scheme stretches over 4km and includes road widening, redesigned intersections, green spaces and public parks.

Infrastructure works such as culvert construction and road paving have been completed, while lighting systems, pedestrian walkways and cycling tracks are still under implementation.

Preparations are also under way for the Al Tayeb City Walkway project in Liwa, which will feature walking and cycling paths, recreational facilities, commercial outlets, children’s play areas and open-air theatres.

In Suhar, feasibility studies are nearing completion for the Wadi Salan banks development project, extending from the coastline to areas west of Sultan Qaboos Street. The project is planned as an integrated destination combining tourism, recreation and investment facilities.

Progress is also continuing on the Majis Waterfront project near Sohar Freezone. The RO1.75mn development, covering around 9,000sqm, is being implemented through a partnership between the Office of the Governor of North Batinah and OQ Group. Construction began in April 2025 and completion is expected by the end of this year.

Engineering studies for the Saham Corniche project have also been completed. The waterfront development will include pedestrian and cycling tracks, leisure facilities and commercial spaces.

Meanwhile, consultancy studies are under preparation for the Al Qasabiyah and Al Durrah projects in Khabourah, while redevelopment plans are also being studied for Suwaiq’s old market area.

Al Kindi said the projects form part of wider efforts to modernise infrastructure, improve urban environments and attract private investment while preserving natural and heritage assets.