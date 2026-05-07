Dhofar Governorate signed a construction contract with Oman’s Ministry of Energy and Minerals for Ateen Natural Park project in the Wilayat of Salalah, valued at over RO 4 million ($10.4 million).

The signing took place in the presence of Sayyid Marwan bin Turki Al Said, Governor of Dhofar.

Located in the Ateen plain within Salalah, the park spans an estimated area of 270,000 square meters, reported Oman News Agency.

Designed as an integrated tourist and leisure destination, it aims to offer visitors a blend of nature, relaxation, and family-friendly activities.

Planned facilities include an artificial water channel, dedicated play and entertainment zones, restaurants, rest areas, an event and activity space, as well as full-service public amenities.

A distinctive feature of the project is its roots in community partnership, bringing together Dhofar Governorate, the Energy Sector Social Responsibility Development Foundation, and Petroleum Development Oman (PDO).

This collaboration reflects a cohesive approach among government entities, the private sector, and local communities, with the goal of boosting tourism—particularly during the khareef (autumn) season—while maximizing the region's natural assets.

The agreement aligns with broader efforts to enhance Dhofar's tourism and recreational infrastructure, support sustainable development and social responsibility initiatives, and improve quality of life.

The contract was signed on behalf of the governorate by Dr Abdullah Ba'owain, Director General of Technical Affairs and Projects at Dhofar Municipality.

The implementing company was represented by Hafidh Salim Al Haddad, while Abdullah Mubarak Al Shukaili, Head of Community Responsibility, signed on behalf of Petroleum Development Oman.

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