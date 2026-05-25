Uganda has renewed its push to position itself as a global tourism destination, with President Yoweri Museveni using the Pearl of Africa Tourism Expo to pitch the country’s climate, biodiversity and political stability to investors and international buyers.

Launching the 10th Pearl of Africa Tourism Expo (POATE) in Kampala on Thursday, Mr Museveni sought to reassure visitors over the recent Ebola outbreak, insisting the country remained safe.“We shall continue working. There is no cause for alarm,” he said, adding that authorities would rely on targeted border controls rather than broad restrictions.

Tourism has become one of Uganda’s key foreign exchange earners, generating about $1.28 billion annually and supporting more than 700,000 jobs, according to official estimates.

Uganda still trails regional peers in tourism’s economic weight. The sector contributes about four percent of GDP, compared with roughly seven percent in Kenya and 17 percent in Tanzania, underlining the scale of Kampala’s ambitions.

Mr Museveni argued that Uganda’s geography gives it a competitive edge.

Located along the Equator but at an average altitude of about 1,200 metres, Uganda enjoys relatively stable temperatures year-round, a selling point the President said distinguished it from rival destinations.“In Uganda, you do not have extreme temperatures. The climate remains comfortable throughout the year,” he said, emphasising the country’s suitability for year-round tourism.

The tourism pitch comes as Uganda seeks to diversify growth beyond agriculture and manufacturing while lifting tourism’s contribution to the economy.

Officially, tourism contributes about four percent of GDP, though the broader ecosystem of hotels, transport, food supply and related services lifts its wider economic footprint.

EU backingThe European Union also used the event to signal fresh support for the sector.

EU ambassador to Uganda Jan Sadek announced a €15.5 million ($17.5 million) financing programme for tourism businesses and investors, saying access to capital remained a major constraint to growth.“One of the key features is access to finance,” he said.

The EU also highlighted support for wildlife protection, including a forensic laboratory used to combat wildlife trafficking and illegal timber trade.

Tourism officials said infrastructure improvements and political stability had helped drive recovery following pandemic-era disruption.

The annual expo is one of Uganda’s flagship tourism marketing events, bringing together operators, investors and buyers as Kampala seeks to position itself as a regional tourism and conference hub.

From mountain gorillas in Bwindi to the source of the Nile in Jinja, alongside cultural tourism and a growing conference market, Uganda is pitching itself as a diversified destination rather than a single-asset safari economy.

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