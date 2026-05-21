AMMAN — The number of international tourist arrivals to Jordan declined by 5 per cent during the first four months of the current year, reaching 2.014 million visitors, according to the Tourism Ministry.

Overnight tourist arrivals fell by 7.8 per cent over the same period, totalling 1.627 million, Al Mamlaka TV reported.

The Central Bank of Jordan (CBJ) said that tourism revenues dropped by 27.2 per cent in April 2026 to $517.1 million, driven by a decline in receipts from all nationalities.

Overall tourism revenues during the first four months of 2026 decreased by 10.4 per cent to $2.17 billion, compared with a 15.3 per cent increase to $2.43 billion in the same period of 2025.

Breakdown data showed declines in tourism receipts from expatriate Jordanians by 19.5 per cent, US tourists by 17.1 per cent, Europeans by 13.1 per cent, Arab visitors by 3.3 per cent, and other nationalities by 13.2 per cent.

The figures also indicated a 12.9 per cent decrease in outbound tourism spending by Jordanians and residents abroad during the first four months of 2026, reaching $562.6 million. In April alone, expenditure dropped by 33.7 per cent to $103 million.

Net tourism revenues for the first four months of 2026 declined by 9.5 per cent to $1.61 billion.

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