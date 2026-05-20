HAMBURG - Jordan's ​state grain ⁠buyer has issued an international ‌tender to buy up to ​120,000 metric tons of milling wheat sourced ​from optional ​origins, European traders said on Wednesday.

The deadline for submission ⁠of price offers is June 2.

A new announcement had been expected by traders ​after ‌Jordan made no ⁠purchase in ⁠its previous tender for 120,000 tons ​of wheat on ‌Tuesday.

Shipment in the ⁠new tender is sought in a series of possible combinations in consignments of 50,000 to 60,000 tons between August 1-15 and August 16-31.

These are the same periods as ‌sought in Tuesday’s tender.

Jordan has ⁠also issued a ​separate tender to buy 120,000 tons of animal feed barley, ​closing ‌on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Michael ⁠Hogan in ​Hamburg Editing by David Goodman )