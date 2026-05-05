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CAIRO - Egypt, often the world's biggest wheat importer, aims to achieve self-sufficiency in wheat for its heavily subsidised bread in 2028, Agriculture Minister Alaa Farouk told Reuters on Tuesday.
Egypt needs 8.6 million metric tons of wheat for its subsidised bread scheme, according to the draft budget for the full year of 2026/27, but the minister declined to give an estimate for how much wheat the government needs to achieve its self-sufficiency target.
The date Farouk gave is one year later than originally intended, as the country had hoped it would achieve the target by 2027, the head of Future of Egypt Agency for Sustainable Development, the government's exclusive grain importer, had said during a conference in May 2025.
The Egyptian government offers competitive prices to local farmers to cultivate wheat.
This season, which began mid-April, the government intends to buy 5 million tons of local wheat, Farouk said.
Procurement has so far exceeded that of last year but is lagging behind the 2024 harvest.
As of Tuesday, the government had bought 1.39 million tons, up by 17% from 1.19 million tons in the same period last year, but down by 13% from 1.6 million tons in 2024, according to official data seen by Reuters.
(Reporting by Moahmed Ezz; Editing by Kevin Liffey)