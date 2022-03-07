Social media
M&A

Abu Dhabi TAQA, Dubal Holding to acquire Emirates Global’s power assets

Abu Dhabi TAQA, Dubal Holding to acquire Emirates Global’s power assets\n
Abu Dhabi TAQA, Dubal Holding to acquire Emirates Global’s power assets\n
M&A

Abu Dhabi lenders FAB, ADCB strongly deny report of merger talks

Abu Dhabi lenders FAB, ADCB strongly deny report of merger talks\n
Abu Dhabi lenders FAB, ADCB strongly deny report of merger talks\n
TRAVEL AND TOURISM

Russia-Ukraine conflict could slow travel recovery, say experts

Russia-Ukraine conflict could slow travel recovery, say experts\n
Russia-Ukraine conflict could slow travel recovery, say experts\n
EQUITIES

Mideast Stocks: Gulf markets mixed amid U.S. ban on Russian oil imports; Saudi, Dubai gain

Mideast Stocks: Gulf markets mixed amid U.S. ban on Russian oil imports; Saudi, Dubai gain\n
Mideast Stocks: Gulf markets mixed amid U.S. ban on Russian oil imports; Saudi, Dubai gain\n
TRADE

UAE envoy says trade deal with Israel will be signed this month

UAE envoy says trade deal with Israel will be signed this month
UAE envoy says trade deal with Israel will be signed this month
EQUITIES

Abu Dhabi’s Agthia Group posts 145% rise in 2021 net profit 

Abu Dhabi’s Agthia Group posts 145% rise in 2021 net profit\u00A0\n
Abu Dhabi’s Agthia Group posts 145% rise in 2021 net profit\u00A0\n
EQUITIES

Abu Dhabi's Eshraq Investments swings to $10.4mln net profit

Abu Dhabi's Eshraq Investments swings to $10.4mln net profit\n
Abu Dhabi's Eshraq Investments swings to $10.4mln net profit\n

ZAWYA COVERAGE

INVESTMENT

Egypt’s digital freight marketplace Naqla raises $ 10.5mln 

Egypt’s digital freight marketplace Naqla raises $ 10.5mln\u00A0\n
Egypt’s digital freight marketplace Naqla raises $ 10.5mln\u00A0\n
ECONOMY

IMF sees Qatar’s real GDP growth at 3.2% on higher gas prices, World Cup

IMF sees Qatar’s real GDP growth at 3.2% on higher gas prices, World Cup\n
IMF sees Qatar’s real GDP growth at 3.2% on higher gas prices, World Cup\n
FINANCIAL SERVICES

Bahrain’s bank sector to benefit from higher rates, credit expansion - S&P

Bahrain’s bank sector to benefit from higher rates, credit expansion - S&P\n
Bahrain’s bank sector to benefit from higher rates, credit expansion - S&P\n
AGRICULTURE

Al Rawabi to set up $177mln dairy facility in KIZAD

Al Rawabi to set up $177mln dairy facility in KIZAD
Al Rawabi to set up $177mln dairy facility in KIZAD
FINANCIAL SERVICES

Aggregate net income of UAE’s top lenders surges 48.6% to $10bln

Aggregate net income of UAE’s top lenders surges 48.6% to $10bln
Aggregate net income of UAE’s top lenders surges 48.6% to $10bln
EDUCATION

Dubai school fees freeze is credit negative for GEMS Education – Moody’s 

Dubai school fees freeze is credit negative for GEMS Education – Moody’s\u00A0\n
Dubai school fees freeze is credit negative for GEMS Education – Moody’s\u00A0\n
ENERGY

Saudi ACWA Power signs offtake agreement for Ar Rass Solar Project

Saudi ACWA Power signs offtake agreement for Ar Rass Solar Project\n
Saudi ACWA Power signs offtake agreement for Ar Rass Solar Project\n
EQUITIES

Abu Dhabi developer Aldar plans to deploy more capital this year 

Abu Dhabi developer Aldar plans to deploy more capital this year\u00A0\n
Abu Dhabi developer Aldar plans to deploy more capital this year\u00A0\n
EDUCATION

UK’s Durham School signs Emirates REIT lease for Dubai site

UK’s Durham School signs Emirates REIT lease for Dubai site\n
UK’s Durham School signs Emirates REIT lease for Dubai site\n

WORLD TODAY

POLICY

McDonald's, Starbucks, Coke and Pepsi all halt sales in Russia

McDonald's, Starbucks, Coke and Pepsi all halt sales in Russia
McDonald's, Starbucks, Coke and Pepsi all halt sales in Russia
POLICY

Britain announces new aviation sanctions against Russia

Britain announces new aviation sanctions against Russia
Britain announces new aviation sanctions against Russia
TELECOM

Apple announces low-cost iPhone; pricing, availability, pre-order dates

Apple announces low-cost iPhone; pricing, availability, pre-order dates
Apple announces low-cost iPhone; pricing, availability, pre-order dates
OIL AND GAS

US bans Russian energy imports, Ukrainians flee cities under fire

AVIATION

Indian shares rise on boost from aviation sector

FOREX

Unloved euro catches a breath ahead of ECB

PRECIOUS METALS

Gold slips on stronger dollar, yields; palladium gains

GLOBAL MARKETS

Crude shoots higher on U.S. Russian oil ban, Asian shares stabilise

OIL AND GAS

Oil extends rally after U.S. bans Russian imports, prompting supply fears

REFUGEES

Russia promises 'silence' for Ukrainians to flee battered cities

GLOBAL MARKETS

War-driven oil price hikes to slash growth for big importers: World Bank official

OIL AND GAS

Global energy-related carbon emissions rose 6% in 2021 to new record high: IEA

IN THE SPOTLIGHT: RUSSIA-UKRAINE CRISIS

DEFENSE

Ukraine's task is to hold off Russia for 7-10 days: senior official

Ukraine's task is to hold off Russia for 7-10 days: senior official
Ukraine's task is to hold off Russia for 7-10 days: senior official
ECONOMY

IMF board to consider $1.4bln in funding for Ukraine on Wednesday: Georgieva

IMF board to consider $1.4bln in funding for Ukraine on Wednesday: Georgieva
IMF board to consider $1.4bln in funding for Ukraine on Wednesday: Georgieva
POLITICS

Russia faces further sanctions as investors dash for exit

Russia faces further sanctions as investors dash for exit
Russia faces further sanctions as investors dash for exit
RUSSIA

Russia proposes nationalising foreign-owned factories that shut operations

Russia proposes nationalising foreign-owned factories that shut operations
Russia proposes nationalising foreign-owned factories that shut operations
CRYPTOCURRENCY

Fundraising platform raises $2mln of Tether for Ukrainians: Crypto Moves

Fundraising platform raises $2mln of Tether for Ukrainians: Crypto Moves
Fundraising platform raises $2mln of Tether for Ukrainians: Crypto Moves
OIL AND GAS

Shell abandons Russian oil

Shell abandons Russian oil
Shell abandons Russian oil
INSURANCE

Marine insurers widen high-risk area as Ukraine conflict escalates

Marine insurers widen high-risk area as Ukraine conflict escalates
Marine insurers widen high-risk area as Ukraine conflict escalates

AFRICA TODAY

AIRLINES

How will Airlink's Durban to Harare flights benefit the economy

How will Airlink's Durban to Harare flights benefit the economy
How will Airlink's Durban to Harare flights benefit the economy
POLITICS

Egyptian Foreign Ministry celebrates 100th anniversary on March 15

Egyptian Foreign Ministry celebrates 100th anniversary on March 15
Egyptian Foreign Ministry celebrates 100th anniversary on March 15
OIL AND GAS

CERAWEEK: 'Energy transition? Leave us out,' says Nigeria oil minister

CERAWEEK: 'Energy transition? Leave us out,' says Nigeria oil minister
CERAWEEK: 'Energy transition? Leave us out,' says Nigeria oil minister

OPINION

UAE brands might go solo: What does that mean for all those involved?

Kenny Lam
Kenny Lam
Kenny Lam
Across the world retailers are ending their relationships with local partners and are taking full ownership and control of their brands

Dubai's property market is set to continue its upward trajectory in 2022

Andrew Cummings
Andrew Cummings
Andrew Cummings
The infrastructure, safety, privacy and first-rate amenities are paving way for Dubai to become a destination that families can call home

Dubai's real estate market trends and looking forward to 2022

Madhav Dhar
Madhav Dhar
Madhav Dhar
The opportunity for the real estate sector isn't only in physical buildings but also in health and the wellbeing of tenants, social sustainability, inclusion and diversity, accessibility and electric vehicle take-up

Will the sharp move to renewable energies lead to higher oil prices?

Giles Coghlan
Giles Coghlan
Giles Coghlan
The electrification of everything clearly isn't something that can be achieved from one day to the next. The natural resources alone required for such a wholesale transformation at scale are significant

EXPAT NEWS

INDIAN SUB-CONTINENT

CRIME

Pakistani police search for man suspected of killing baby daughter

Pakistani police search for man suspected of killing baby daughter
Pakistani police search for man suspected of killing baby daughter
FISCAL POLICY

Pakistan to exceed revenue target in FY22 -finance minister

CRICKET

Cricket-MCC bans use of saliva to shine ball, 'Mankad' no longer unfair play

IPO

India's LIC gets market regulator nod for IPO

UK, EUROPE & AMERICAS

DEFENSE

Russia says Ukraine planned attack on rebel region in March

Russia says Ukraine planned attack on rebel region in March
Russia says Ukraine planned attack on rebel region in March
TECHNOLOGY

Rare Steve Jobs items hit the auction block

DEFENSE

UK says Ukraine's air defences having considerable success against Russian jets

COMMODITIES

Makers of basic necessities face 'tradeoff' supplying Russia with cookies, soap

CHINA AND ASIA-PACIFIC

CORONAVIRUS

S. Korea reports record high 342,446 new daily COVID-19 cases

S. Korea reports record high 342,446 new daily COVID-19 cases
S. Korea reports record high 342,446 new daily COVID-19 cases
AVIATION

Cathay Pacific narrows annual loss on cost cuts, strong cargo demand

ELECTION

S.Korea votes for new leader to battle COVID, home prices, inequality

ENERGY

China to keep daily coal output at more than 12mln tonnes amid global price surge

LATEST VIDEOS

Islamic Finance

Refinitiv's global sukuk outlook for 2022

Refinitiv's global sukuk outlook for 2022
Refinitiv's global sukuk outlook for 2022
Finance

Emirates Development Bank CEO talks 2022 plans

Emirates Development Bank CEO talks 2022 plans
Emirates Development Bank CEO talks 2022 plans
Global

How Ukraine conflict will impact oil prices, inflation, global supply

How Ukraine conflict will impact oil prices, inflation, global supply
How Ukraine conflict will impact oil prices, inflation, global supply
Commodities

UAE's rough diamond trade hit $22.8bln in 2021

UAE's rough diamond trade hit $22.8bln in 2021
UAE's rough diamond trade hit $22.8bln in 2021
Videos

Sukuk issuances topped $252bln in 2021; trend to continue in 2022

Sukuk issuances topped $252bln in 2021; trend to continue in 2022
Sukuk issuances topped $252bln in 2021; trend to continue in 2022
Videos

Etihad Rail completes excavation work for UAE National Rail Network

Etihad Rail completes excavation work for UAE National Rail Network
Etihad Rail completes excavation work for UAE National Rail Network

MARKETS

EQUITIES

Saudi chemicals maker Petro Rabigh turns into $554mln profit in 2021

Saudi chemicals maker Petro Rabigh turns into $554mln profit in 2021\n
Saudi chemicals maker Petro Rabigh turns into $554mln profit in 2021\n
EQUITIES

Saudi retailer Jarir Bookstore pays out $240mln dividends for 2021

Saudi retailer Jarir Bookstore pays out $240mln dividends for 2021\n
Saudi retailer Jarir Bookstore pays out $240mln dividends for 2021\n
PRECIOUS METALS

UAE: Gold may test $2,100; 24K price in Dubai hits $67.72 per gram

UAE: Gold may test $2,100; 24K price in Dubai hits $67.72 per gram
UAE: Gold may test $2,100; 24K price in Dubai hits $67.72 per gram
FOREX

Indian rupee gains against UAE dirham, helped by weaker dollar, recovery in Indian stocks

Indian rupee gains against UAE dirham, helped by weaker dollar, recovery in Indian stocks
Indian rupee gains against UAE dirham, helped by weaker dollar, recovery in Indian stocks
EQUITIES

Indian shares rise on IT, airlines boost

EQUITIES

Ten major Saudi banks see profit boom in 2021 amid rebounding growth

EQUITIES

SIB activates increase in foreign ownership to 40%

BUSINESS

AVIATION

DHL Express orders six additional Boeing 777 freighters

DHL Express orders six additional Boeing 777 freighters
DHL Express orders six additional Boeing 777 freighters
EMPLOYMENT

Saudi Arabia’s job market booming with opportunities: Hays

Saudi Arabia’s job market booming with opportunities: Hays
Saudi Arabia’s job market booming with opportunities: Hays
TRAVEL AND TOURISM

VisitOman open for business ahead of busy 2022 season

VisitOman open for business ahead of busy 2022 season
VisitOman open for business ahead of busy 2022 season
FINANCIAL SERVICES

Banks ‘edging closer to pre-Covid profitability’: Bahrain

Banks ‘edging closer to pre-Covid profitability’: Bahrain
Banks ‘edging closer to pre-Covid profitability’: Bahrain
AVIATION

Qatar Airways to launch flights to Santorini in June

Qatar Airways to launch flights to Santorini in June
Qatar Airways to launch flights to Santorini in June
LOGISTICS

Bids invited for key logistics zone project in Saudi Arabia

Bids invited for key logistics zone project in Saudi Arabia
Bids invited for key logistics zone project in Saudi Arabia
OIL AND GAS

Saudi Aramco's unit, Sinopec partners for potential downstream collaboration in China

Saudi Aramco's unit, Sinopec partners for potential downstream collaboration in China\n
Saudi Aramco's unit, Sinopec partners for potential downstream collaboration in China\n

SPECIAL COVERAGE

COVID-19

CORONAVIRUS

Hong Kong to focus COVID resources on elderly, no date set for mass tests

Hong Kong to focus COVID resources on elderly, no date set for mass tests\n
Hong Kong to focus COVID resources on elderly, no date set for mass tests\n
CORONAVIRUS

Bahrain registers 1,896 new Covid -19 cases and two deaths on Tuesday

CORONAVIRUS

Qatar reports 146 new coronavirus cases

EXPO 2020

LIFE

Selangor Week Launched at the Malaysia Pavilion in Expo 2020

Selangor Week Launched at the Malaysia Pavilion in Expo 2020
Selangor Week Launched at the Malaysia Pavilion in Expo 2020
LIFE

Ghana celebrates its National Day at Expo 2020 Dubai

DIPLOMACY

Mohammed bin Rashid meets with Prime Minister of Bangladesh at Expo 2020 Dubai

UAE REALTY MARKET

REAL ESTATE

UAE's Azizi Developments signs deal with Royal Joinery for Riviera

UAE's Azizi Developments signs deal with Royal Joinery for Riviera
UAE's Azizi Developments signs deal with Royal Joinery for Riviera
REAL ESTATE

Azizi's Creek Views I project on track for Q2 handover

REAL ESTATE

Dubai records $327mln worth of realty transactions Monday

THE FUTURE OF CRYPTOS

CRYPTOCURRENCY

Biden to order studies on regulating, issuing cryptocurrency - source

Biden to order studies on regulating, issuing cryptocurrency - source\n
Biden to order studies on regulating, issuing cryptocurrency - source\n

THE WORLD OF ISLAMIC FINANCE

ISLAMIC FINANCE

Oman's Munz Islamic Banking pioneers digital banking with CIB features

Oman's Munz Islamic Banking pioneers digital banking with CIB features\n
Oman's Munz Islamic Banking pioneers digital banking with CIB features\n

LEBANON'S CRISIS

MILITARY

Lebanon’s president honors military women

Lebanon’s president honors military women
Lebanon’s president honors military women

ECONOMY

FISCAL POLICY

Budget 2022: Longer-term solutions to curb financial difficulty in SA

Budget 2022: Longer-term solutions to curb financial difficulty in SA
Budget 2022: Longer-term solutions to curb financial difficulty in SA
EMPLOYMENT

80% of Saudi employers intend to expand workforce in 2022: Hays

80% of Saudi employers intend to expand workforce in 2022: Hays
80% of Saudi employers intend to expand workforce in 2022: Hays
DIPLOMACY

Bahrain’s trade relations with EU discussed

Bahrain’s trade relations with EU discussed
Bahrain’s trade relations with EU discussed
DIPLOMACY

UAE, Slovenia explore ways to enhance investment cooperation, unlock new opportunities

UAE, Slovenia explore ways to enhance investment cooperation, unlock new opportunities
UAE, Slovenia explore ways to enhance investment cooperation, unlock new opportunities
POLITICS

24% of Egypt’s ministerial positions held by women in 2021: CAPMAS

24% of Egypt’s ministerial positions held by women in 2021: CAPMAS
24% of Egypt’s ministerial positions held by women in 2021: CAPMAS
DIPLOMACY

UAE's Abdullah bin Zayed, U.S.'s Blinken discuss two-way ties, Ukraine

UAE's Abdullah bin Zayed, U.S.'s Blinken discuss two-way ties, Ukraine
UAE's Abdullah bin Zayed, U.S.'s Blinken discuss two-way ties, Ukraine
ECONOMY

Saudi Crown Prince, Egyptian President discuss regional and international developments

Saudi Crown Prince, Egyptian President discuss regional and international developments\n
Saudi Crown Prince, Egyptian President discuss regional and international developments\n
EMPLOYMENT

Rolls-Royce Saudi Arabia aims to reach 80% Saudization by 2023

Rolls-Royce Saudi Arabia aims to reach 80% Saudization by 2023
Rolls-Royce Saudi Arabia aims to reach 80% Saudization by 2023
UAE

IWD: How are UAE-listed firms progressing towards gender equity?

IWD: How are UAE-listed firms progressing towards gender equity?
IWD: How are UAE-listed firms progressing towards gender equity?
POLITICS

Egypt’s El-Sisi heads to Riyadh on official Saudi visit

Egypt’s El-Sisi heads to Riyadh on official Saudi visit
Egypt’s El-Sisi heads to Riyadh on official Saudi visit
EDUCATION

Saudi Crown Prince launches Scholarship Program Strategy

Saudi Crown Prince launches Scholarship Program Strategy
Saudi Crown Prince launches Scholarship Program Strategy
POLITICS

UAE ministers reaffirm World Government Summit’s key role in shaping the future of vital sectors

UAE ministers reaffirm World Government Summit’s key role in shaping the future of vital sectors
UAE ministers reaffirm World Government Summit’s key role in shaping the future of vital sectors

MULTIMEDIA

MEDIA GALLERY

Global solidarity with Ukraine after Russian invasion

Global solidarity with Ukraine after Russian invasion
Global solidarity with Ukraine after Russian invasion
MEDIA GALLERY

Russia detains thousands of anti-war protesters

Russia detains thousands of anti-war protesters
Russia detains thousands of anti-war protesters
MEDIA GALLERY

More than 1.7 million Ukrainians flee Russian invasion

More than 1.7 million Ukrainians flee Russian invasion
More than 1.7 million Ukrainians flee Russian invasion
MEDIA GALLERY

In pictures: Failed ceasefires, relentless bombing in Ukraine

In pictures: Failed ceasefires, relentless bombing in Ukraine
In pictures: Failed ceasefires, relentless bombing in Ukraine
MEDIA GALLERY

Oscar nominees luncheon

Oscar nominees luncheon
Oscar nominees luncheon
MEDIA GALLERY

Global solidarity with Ukraine after Russian invasion

Global solidarity with Ukraine after Russian invasion
Global solidarity with Ukraine after Russian invasion
MEDIA GALLERY

Russia detains thousands of anti-war protesters

Russia detains thousands of anti-war protesters
Russia detains thousands of anti-war protesters
MEDIA GALLERY

More than 1.7 million Ukrainians flee Russian invasion

More than 1.7 million Ukrainians flee Russian invasion
More than 1.7 million Ukrainians flee Russian invasion
MEDIA GALLERY

In pictures: Failed ceasefires, relentless bombing in Ukraine

In pictures: Failed ceasefires, relentless bombing in Ukraine
In pictures: Failed ceasefires, relentless bombing in Ukraine

PROJECTS

PETROCHEMICALS

Egypt's Anchorage Investments starts tendering process for its $2bln petrochemicals project

Egypt's Anchorage Investments starts tendering process for its $2bln petrochemicals project\n
Egypt's Anchorage Investments starts tendering process for its $2bln petrochemicals project\n
MANUFACTURING

Omani start-up aims to scale blue chemicals production using mineralisation

MINING

Omani-Australian JV progresses copper-gold project

LOGISTICS

Saudi Arabia invites companies to qualify for Jadeedah Arar Port project

WEALTH

INVESTMENT

UAE’s focus on female empowerment, innovation will have long-term positive outcomes: CEO, CIO of Ark Invest

UAE’s focus on female empowerment, innovation will have long-term positive outcomes: CEO, CIO of Ark Invest
UAE’s focus on female empowerment, innovation will have long-term positive outcomes: CEO, CIO of Ark Invest
INVESTMENT

Saudi Crown Prince’s $500bln Neom high-tech hub project seeks international interest

WEALTH

Asset manager Carmignac plans to divest from Russian securities

EMPLOYMENT

Abu Dhabi wealth fund cuts jobs in effort to save $272mln in costs

ISLAMIC ECONOMY

INSURANCE

Al Rajhi Takaful’s profits fall 54% in 2021

Al Rajhi Takaful’s profits fall 54% in 2021
Al Rajhi Takaful’s profits fall 54% in 2021
ISLAMIC FINANCE

Sukuk issuance to further decline in 2022: Moody’s

ISLAMIC FINANCE

Indonesia raises $431mln via Islamic bond auction, plans additional sale

ISLAMIC FINANCE

AFS, Aafaq Islamic Finance partner to support Fintech startups

LEGAL

TAXATION

A lower corporate tax rate: Good news for some taxpayers in SA

A lower corporate tax rate: Good news for some taxpayers in SA
A lower corporate tax rate: Good news for some taxpayers in SA
CYBERCRIME

UAE: Job ads, visiting cards can expose you to hackers, warns cyber expert

TRAVEL

Booster dose mandatory for departure through King Fahd Causeway

LEGAL

New personal status law reforms marriage rules according to Islamic principles in Saudi Arabia

SMEs

SME

Saudi and UAE tech startup AHOY raises $20mln

Saudi and UAE tech startup AHOY raises $20mln
Saudi and UAE tech startup AHOY raises $20mln
SME

Egyptian logistics platform Naqla raises $10.5mln

SME

E-commerce startup Homzmart acquires German MockUp Studio

SME

Gulf buy now, pay later firm Tabby raised another $54mln

OIL & GAS

OIL AND GAS

Kuwait's CAPT nods KNPC, KOC contracts

Kuwait's CAPT nods KNPC, KOC contracts\n
Kuwait's CAPT nods KNPC, KOC contracts\n
OIL AND GAS

Saudi Aramco, Sinopec strengthen ties with potential downstream collaboration in China

RENEWABLE ENERGY

Solar investment competition in Saudi Arabia to be ‘fierce’: Energy expert

OIL AND GAS

CERAWeek: Saudi Aramco CEO says Ukraine invasion has accelerated global energy crisis

LIFE

CELEBRITY

Rare Steve Jobs items hit the auction block

Rare Steve Jobs items hit the auction block
Rare Steve Jobs items hit the auction block
BOXING

The gloves are on for India-Pakistan boxing bout in Dubai on Saturday

The gloves are on for India-Pakistan boxing bout in Dubai on Saturday
The gloves are on for India-Pakistan boxing bout in Dubai on Saturday
ENVIRONMENT

UAE weather: Dusty forecast for today, mercury to hit 40°C in parts of the country

UAE weather: Dusty forecast for today, mercury to hit 40°C in parts of the country
UAE weather: Dusty forecast for today, mercury to hit 40°C in parts of the country
ENTERTAINMENT

DJs R3hab, Axwell to headline Saudi Arabia Grand Prix’s after-race concerts

DJs R3hab, Axwell to headline Saudi Arabia Grand Prix’s after-race concerts
DJs R3hab, Axwell to headline Saudi Arabia Grand Prix’s after-race concerts

PRESS RELEASE

COMPANIES

EGYPT

EFG Hermes Corp-Solutions signs EGP 600mln sale and leaseback agreement with LMD visionary real estate development company

EFG Hermes Corp-Solutions signs EGP 600mln sale and leaseback agreement with LMD visionary real estate development company
EFG Hermes Corp-Solutions signs EGP 600mln sale and leaseback agreement with LMD visionary real estate development company

GOVERNMENT

JORDAN

Abu Ghazaleh, Guest of Honor at the Arab Forum for the Comprehensive Development March of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan Al-Qasimi

Abu Ghazaleh, Guest of Honor at the Arab Forum for the Comprehensive Development March of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan Al-Qasimi
Abu Ghazaleh, Guest of Honor at the Arab Forum for the Comprehensive Development March of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan Al-Qasimi

EVENTS

EXPO 2020

India Pavilion set to showcase the opportunities in Steel sector at EXPO2020 Dubai

India Pavilion set to showcase the opportunities in Steel sector at EXPO2020 Dubai
India Pavilion set to showcase the opportunities in Steel sector at EXPO2020 Dubai

PEOPLE IN THE NEWS

HOSPITALITY

Anantara welcomes two newly appointed General Managers to Oman

Anantara welcomes two newly appointed General Managers to Oman
Anantara welcomes two newly appointed General Managers to Oman
SAUDI ARABIA

Wipro appoints Turki Bin Nader as General Manager and Country Head, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

Wipro appoints Turki Bin Nader as General Manager and Country Head, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia
Wipro appoints Turki Bin Nader as General Manager and Country Head, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia
UAE

Telr Payment Gateway appoints new Chief Operating Officer

Telr Payment Gateway appoints new Chief Operating Officer
Telr Payment Gateway appoints new Chief Operating Officer

MOST READ

1

Dubai’s villa price boom won’t continue; prices already slowing down: Knight Frank

2

Dubai Festival City Mall celebrates International Women’s Day and Mother’s Day

3

Dubai bank ordered to pay $1,333,986 stolen from customer's account

4

Euro falls vs major currencies, dollar jumps; Ukraine conflict intensifies

5

Oman to build metro in the capital

PICK OF THE DAY

ISLAMIC FINANCE

Reversal in green sukuk highlights need for better standardisation

Reversal in green sukuk highlights need for better standardisation\n
Reversal in green sukuk highlights need for better standardisation\n

MORNING BRIEFING

MORNING BRIEFING

Wednesday Outlook: Crude shoots higher on U.S. Russian oil ban, Asian shares stabilise

Wednesday Outlook: Crude shoots higher on U.S. Russian oil ban, Asian shares stabilise
Wednesday Outlook: Crude shoots higher on U.S. Russian oil ban, Asian shares stabilise

INSIGHTS

BOJ has little room to move as Ukraine clouds recovery, prices soar

MENA nations set for economic hit as a result of Ukraine crisis

Mixed messages of Europe’s Ukrainian refugee response

Only China can stop Russia

Oil markets fret over supply shock as some buyers shun Russia

ZAWYA COVERAGE

INVESTMENT

Egypt’s digital freight marketplace Naqla raises $ 10.5mln 

Egypt’s digital freight marketplace Naqla raises $ 10.5mln\u00A0\n
Egypt’s digital freight marketplace Naqla raises $ 10.5mln\u00A0\n
EQUITIES

Abu Dhabi's Eshraq Investments swings to $10.4mln net profit

ECONOMY

IMF sees Qatar’s real GDP growth at 3.2% on higher gas prices, World Cup

FINANCIAL SERVICES

Bahrain’s bank sector to benefit from higher rates, credit expansion - S&P

LATEST VIDEO

Islamic Finance

Refinitiv's global sukuk outlook for 2022

Refinitiv's global sukuk outlook for 2022
Refinitiv's global sukuk outlook for 2022

LATEST NEWS

Over 27,800 new member companies joined Dubai Chamber of Commerce in 2021

Indian pharma major Dr. Reddy's plans 'business continuity' in Russia

BOJ has little room to move as Ukraine clouds recovery, prices soar

Pakistani police search for man suspected of killing baby daughter

Mideast Stocks: Gulf markets mixed amid U.S. ban on Russian oil imports; Saudi, Dubai gain