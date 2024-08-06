Driven by the rise in IPOs, capital markets across the MENA region have seen significant growth, with reforms dedicated to improving market infrastructure, attracting even greater foreign investment flows.

The growing trend of both public and private enterprises looking to list publicly has spurred global investment banks to broaden their advisory and underwriting services in the emirate. These emerging investment prospects are consequently drawing a wave of private capital, accompanied by wealth and asset managers to oversee these investments.

The "Regional Outlook for Banking and Capital Markets" report, the fourth in a series covering recent trends in Dubai's financial industry, is a collaborative effort between DIFC and LSEG Data & Analytics. It outlines the landscape and outlook for global capital markets, and provides insights into the development of MENA capital markets, which have positioned them on the radar of foreign investors. Furthermore, the report outlines DIFC's value proposition as a global hub for capital markets that attracts international private wealth as well as world[1]class investment banks and wealth and asset managers.

