The wealth and asset management sector stands at the cusp of a transformation that will see it poised for strategic opportunities emerging in both established and nascent markets. As investors and managers navigate this evolving landscape, the pursuit of sustainable growth remains at the forefront of their agenda.

The recovery of global AUM is anticipated to be driven by developing markets for which expansion rates through 2027 are projected to surpass those of traditional wealth hubs. Despite the sector's limited historical presence in the Middle East, momentum is building as wealth and asset management firms recognise the potential of tapping into the region's burgeoning public and private capital.

The "Wealth and Asset Management Outlook" report – the fifth in a series covering recent trends in Dubai's financial industry – is a collaborative effort between DIFC and LSEG Data & Analytics. The report outlines recent developments in the global financial wealth landscape, the shifting dynamics of regional booking centres, and an outlook for the global wealth and asset management sector, highlighting the major drivers of its future growth.

Access the full report to find out more about: