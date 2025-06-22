CAIRO: The Arab Parliament condemned the United States’ military attacks against the Islamic Republic of Iran, warning of the consequences of the ongoing escalation on the security and stability of the Middle East, a region already suffering from rising tensions and unable to bear further escalation.

In a statement issued today, the Arab Parliament affirmed that influential powers in the international community must lead efforts that advocate for diplomatic solutions to existing crises — not the other way around. It called for respect of the provisions of the United Nations Charter, which emphasises respect for the sovereignty of states and prohibits acts of aggression against them.

The Arab Parliament warned that such attacks would only inflame conflicts and drag the region into further chaos. It urged the international community to assume its legal and moral responsibilities, and to exert pressure to bring about an immediate halt to this escalation and to prevent the situation from spiraling into catastrophe.

The Arab Parliament reiterated its complete rejection of the use of military force as a means to resolve disputes, and renewed its constant call for political solutions and diplomatic pathways as the only means to ensure security and stability in the region.