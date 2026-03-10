KUWAIT CITY - The Association of Small and Medium Enterprises in Kuwait (ASMEK) affirmed its close monitoring of the repercussions of current regional tensions and instability, and the potential impacts on the SME sector, reports Al-Seyassah daily.

In an official statement, ASMEK explained that this sector represents a significant segment of Kuwaiti society, with over 17,000 citizens managing their own businesses in various sectors, in addition to tens of thousands of entrepreneurs employed in both the public and private sectors. The nature of these projects and their limited financial reserves make them more vulnerable to any economic slowdown, which could directly affect their ability to meet operational and financial obligations.

Based on lessons learned from the COVID-19 pandemic, proactive preparedness to protect the national economy is crucial. Should the crisis persist, it is essential to consider postponing loan repayments, insurance contributions, and rescheduling government and rental obligations during the emergency period, thereby helping ensure the continuity of these projects.

The association, based on its national responsibility, stressed the importance of providing necessary support for small and medium enterprises, and expressed its full readiness to cooperate with relevant authorities to maintain the sustainability of this vital sector.

