KUWAIT CITY - A week after the publication of the new regulations in the official gazette, ‘Kuwait Al-Youm’, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry on Monday issued Ministerial Resolutions No. 168 and No. 175/2025 regulating the activities of micro-enterprises and other special-purpose activities.

This is part of efforts to support the entrepreneurial environment and provide clear legal frameworks for startups.

The ministry listed the new conditions for issuing a license to engage in these activities as follows: the company must be a oneperson company, the founder must be a Kuwaiti citizen with full legal capacity and the company’s director, the founder must be at least 21 years old, and must not have been sentenced through a final judgment restricting freedom for a felony or crime involving moral turpitude or dishonesty, unless his reputation has been restored.

The new regulations also require registering an official email address with the Public Authority for Civil Information (PACI), obtaining the property owner’s approval if the business is located in a private residence, paying the prescribed fees, and signing the necessary pledge according to the forms approved by the ministry.

The ministry stressed that the license prohibits dealing with substances harmful to public health or the environment. It is possible to add more than one freelance activity under the same license, provided that the activities are similar, complementary, or related to the nature of the original activity.

The license is valid for four years, renewable. This provides greater legislative stability for micro-enterprises, contributes to supporting freelance activities, and opens the way for more young entrepreneurs to enter the labor market.

