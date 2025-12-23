Micro, small and medium-sized companies in Bahrain are set to gain unprecedented access to international manufacturing and technology ecosystems in the Far East under a series of strategic agreements aimed at boosting competitiveness and exports.

The Bahrain Small and Medium Enterprises Society’s chairman MP Ahmed Al Salloom has revealed that formal agreements have already been signed with partners in Shanghai and Taiwan, paving the way for Bahraini entrepreneurs to utilise large-scale production facilities, advanced technologies and specialised training programmes.

Further agreements across Southeast Asia with the Japanese, Thai, Vietnamese and Cambodian capitals of Tokyo, Bangkok, Hanoi and Phnom Penh are currently in preparation and are expected to be finalised in 2026, as part of a wider vision to integrate Bahraini SMEs into global value chains.

“This is a transformative step for Bahraini entrepreneurs,” Mr Al Salloom said. “For the first time, micro, small and medium enterprises will have direct access to mass production lines abroad, high-quality raw materials, modern technologies and industrial expertise that are often out-of-reach locally due to cost or scale limitations.”

Under the agreements, participating entrepreneurs will be able to manufacture products using established industrial infrastructure in partner countries, significantly reducing startup and operational costs while accelerating time to market. The arrangements also include technology transfer, capacity-building programmes and specialised training designed to enhance productivity and product quality.

Mr Al Salloom, who also serves as vice-president of the Asian Parliamentary Assembly (APA), chairman of Parliament’s financial and economic affairs committee, a Bahrain Chamber board member and president of the Strategic Thinking Bloc, stressed that the initiative aligns with Bahrain’s broader economic diversification agenda.

“Our goal is not just to support SMEs domestically but to empower them to compete regionally and internationally,” he said. “By linking Bahraini entrepreneurs with advanced Asian production ecosystems, we are creating real opportunities for export growth, innovation and job creation.”

He noted that Southeast Asia was chosen due to its strong manufacturing base, technological leadership and proven track record in supporting small and medium enterprises.

“These markets understand SMEs and have built ecosystems that nurture them,” Mr Al Salloom added. “Bahraini businesses will benefit from best practices, advanced supply chains and exposure to global markets.”

The agreements are also expected to encourage collaboration in research and development, product design and branding, enabling Bahraini entrepreneurs to move beyond traditional business models.

Mr Al Salloom emphasised that the initiative complements existing government programmes aimed at supporting SMEs, adding that legislative and regulatory backing would continue to be strengthened to ensure sustainability.

“This is about building future-ready enterprises,” he said. “We want Bahraini SMEs to be producers, innovators and exporters – not just participants in the local market.”

The Bahrain Small and Medium Enterprises Society is expected to announce implementation mechanisms and eligibility criteria for entrepreneurs in the coming months, as preparations intensify ahead of the next phase of international partnerships.

“Eighty per cent of local commercial registrations (CRs) are SMEs and we expect a large turnout to benefit from what will be presented,” said Mr Al Salloom.

